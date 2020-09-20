X

Frizzell, David

FRIZZELL, DVM, David Irwin "Doc" Age 70, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. A gathering will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm with a memorial service following at 3:00 pm at the Baum Opera House, 15 S. First Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Memorial donations may be made to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine or SICSA. To view Dave's full obituary and video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com

