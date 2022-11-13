FRONING, Robert L.



Age 85, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Nov. 4. He was born in Dayton, July 15, 1937, to Valerius and Marguerite Froning, who preceded him in death. Robert was born into the Roman Catholic Church, which he loved and practiced his faith his entire life.



He was graduated from Patterson Cooperative High School where he met his high school sweetheart, then wife of 65 years, Belinda (Rose) Froning who survives. They were blessed with 5 wonderful children - Brian (Christopher) of Dayton, Caralee (Ted) O'Meara of Hilliard, Brad (Robyn), son Connor of Knoxville TN, Michele (Jason) Humphreys of Hilliard, sons Robert, Jacob and Matthew, and Jeanne (David) Pankow of Medina, son Nicholas and daughter Allison, brother Michael (Cheryl) of Dayton, 3 nieces, sister-in-law Judy Rose of Phoenix, AZ, and 3 nephews.



Robert was employed for many years at Rapid Design Service in Dayton, as well as Monarch Marking Systems, of Miamisburg. He was an avid fan of University of Dayton basketball and served for many years as treasurer of the U.D. Flyers Club.



Upon retirement they moved to Grand Lake St. Marys, where they spent 25 years recreating on Grand Lake and snowmobiling in Michigan. In 2016, they moved to Hilliard to be closer to family.



Private family services will be held prior to burial in Calvary Cemetery.

