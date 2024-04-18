Frost, Monica

Frost, Monica Denise

Monica Denise Frost, age 56, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 19, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am-11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am-11 am. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

