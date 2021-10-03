FROST (Murray),



Rose Michelle



Rose Michelle (Murray) Frost passed away September 24th. Born September 16, 1938 to Francis and Eleanor (Burke) Murray in Springfield, Ohio, Rose Michelle (Mickey) is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Thomas A. Murray, grandson Spc. Christopher T. Fox, and her husband of 44 years, Richard R. Frost. Rose is survived by her four children: Mary Elizabeth Withers



(Robert), Charles Frost (Jerra), Timothy Frost (Elaine), and Caithlin Frost; grandchildren: C. Reilly Aiden, Joy Rose Frost, Christopher Frost, Emily Frost, and great-grandson Reilly Aiden; siblings: Frank, John, Robert, and Mary Ann Murray, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and UT Hospice for their care of Rose Michelle. The family will receive friends at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow. Interment will then take place at Pleasant Forest Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann. Online condolences may be made at rosefuneraltn.com.

