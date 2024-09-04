Frost, Susan Darlene



Susie Darlene Frost was born on July 11,1946 in Sabina, Ohio and passed away in her home in Reno, Nevada on July 22, 2024. Her parents were Oliver and Helen Frost. She is survived by her son David, sisters Debi and Sheila, brother Larry and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sisters Patricia, Linda and Anita and brother Gary preceded her in death.



Susie graduated from Greeneville High School in Jamestown and then from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Dayton. Following graduation in 1972, she practiced critical care nursing at several hospitals, including St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton and St. Anthony's Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, and St. Lukes Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. She retired from Nursing in 1993 and moved to Antofagasta, Chile for four years with her husband, Bruce. When they returned to the United States in 1997, Susie pursued her passion for horseback riding at their home in Reno, Nevada.



A memorial service will be held at the Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio on Saturday, September 7 at 2 PM.



