FRY, Lawrence "Bud"



LAWRENCE "BUD" FRY, 84, of Springfield, passed away on August 10, 2022. He was born on December 3, 1937, son of the late Lawrence and Eva (Bruney) Fry. Bud served his country in the United States Army and later retired from Navistar after 30 years of service. He was an avid car enthusiast, operating his own used car lot for more than 25 years with his wife. He married the love of his life, Irene C. Fry on April 15, 1958, and together, they shared 63 wonderful years until her passing in 2021. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda M. Fry and Rhonda K. (Chris) Highfield; two grandchildren, Christian and Ashley. Bud is also survived by a brother, David Fry and his sister, Linda Williams, along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, August 15, 2022,, from 10:30am-12:30pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Bud's life will begin at 12:30. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. Bud was an avid animal rescue supporter. Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the Animal Welfare League or the Clark County SPCA in lieu of flowers. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



