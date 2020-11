FRY (Fletcher), Lea



Lea Fletcher Fry, 97, San Marcos, CA, formerly of



Dayton and Englewood, OH, and Sun City West, AZ, died



October 23. Born January 21, 1923, in Covington, OH, to



Raymond and Elsie Rudy



Fletcher, she married William Stiver Fry in 1942. Her brother Lee, sister Helen, both parents, husband William, and great-grandson Quinn Michael



Shipley preceded her in death. Survivors include son William Fry (Tamara), Erie, PA; daughter Peggy Kovacic (David), Urbana, IL; daughter Susan Minner (Joe), San Diego, CA; son Richard Fry (Penny), Nesbit, MS; and niece Barbara Hooker, Auburn, CA. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Covington, OH. For full obituary, visit



www.alhiser-comer.com