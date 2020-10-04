FRYBURG, Barbara S. 93 years old. Born 8/24/1927 and Died 9/13/2020. Barbara graduated from Case Western Reserve University, being one of the first women to major in business at that institution. She spent her life caring for others and was especially involved in advocating for the humane treatment of animals in Montgomery County. Her love of nature was expressed through her support of area parks and gardening. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her passion for life will be missed by her family and many friends. Donations to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Barbara's name, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at 5 pm on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 225 N. Main St., Springboro, with an open house after the service until 7 pm. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

