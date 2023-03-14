Fryman (Bach), Carroll Christine



Fryman, Carroll Christine, age 87, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, March 10th, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 26th, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio to Christine (Arnold) and George Bach. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold Fryman, their 5 children, and 13 grandchildren.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share stories during a visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Thursday, March 16th, 2023, 10:00 am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association, Barb's Bunch (online act.alz.org/goto/BARBSBUNCH or by mail 6077 Far Hills Ave, #117, Dayton, Ohio 45459). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Carroll at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

