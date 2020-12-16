FUGATE, Jr., Henry E.



Henry E. Fugate, Jr., 85 years old of Troy, OH, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was born December 27, 1934, in Typo, KY, to the late Henry E. Fugate, Sr. and Talitha C. (Huff) Fugate.



He was preceded in death by brother Blevins "BL" Leonard and niece Brenda Fugate.



Henry is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Evelyn H. (Mathews) Fugate; children Teresa (Dave) Smith of Troy, Delina (Steve) Johnson of Clayton, Leonard (Cheri) Fugate of Valdosta, GA; brother Austin (Violet) Fugate of Dayton; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Henry retired from Yellow Freight after 42 years of service. He was a Deacon and interpreted to the deaf at church for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy. Henry Loved God, his family, gardening, camping, and fishing. Henry and Evelyn resided in Lake Wales, FL, where many of their Ohio friends resided as well. They moved back to Ohio in 2015 after their health started to decline.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Tammy Blundell and Hanna Hubbard and aids (Hospice), Linda Johnson (Home Instead), Fred Limbert (Home State) and the other aides for the great care they provided for our husband and father.



A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, December 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Troy with Pastor Nate Beaman officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the church prior to the service. Interment to follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.

