FUGATE-YATES,



Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Fugate-Yates, 71, of Middletown, passed away on February 23, 2021, at



Atrium Medical Center. She was born March 7, 1949, the daughter of Bill and Norma Jean (Brown) Hatton. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara was a Middletown City Transit Driver for 30 years, eventually becoming a Lead Driver. She enjoyed traveling and camping. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Hatton. Barbara is survived by her husband, Donald Yates; daughters, Kristie (Dan) Wilch and Joan Beaty; son,



Jason Yates; grandchildren, Zachary, Rhys and Lyra; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah and Josie; sisters, Donna Roberts and Denise Hatton; numerous nieces, nephews and many



other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 12:30 pm-2:30 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

