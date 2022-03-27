dayton-daily-news logo
FULLENKAMP, Candace Catherine "Candi"

Age 72 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Candi was born on July 3, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, to George and Gladys "Fern" Corwin

Curry. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother. Candi married Paul Fullenkamp on September 25, 2004, in Kettering, who survives. She is survived by daughters Kim Bowman and Kelly Price, stepson, Mike (Jenn) Fullenkamp; and five grandchildren. Candi worked for the Dayton Police Department and was retired from Centerville City Schools Transportation. Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL and from 9:00-10:00 AM,

Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent


