FULLENKAMP, James Francis "Jim" "Fully" "Papoo"



Passed away November 7, 2020. Jim was born 03/30/33 at 3:30 PM in Mercer County, Ohio, to Clarence Gerard & Beatrice Juanita "Bea" (Rohr) Fullenkamp.



His parents & only sibling Joann Mary (Stoltz) preceded him in death & are buried in Riverside Cemetery at West Milton, Ohio.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Alice (Mimi) (Smith) of 63 years & 5 children, Gregory (Lisa) Fullenkamp, Joseph (Julie) Fullenkamp, Richard (Melody) Fullenkamp, John (Nikki Fox) Fullenkamp & Teresa (Jerry) Carr.



Also 11 grandchildren; Erin Michelle, Katie Marie, Stephanie Ann, Amy Elizabeth, Jennifer Marie, Sarah Marie, Elizabeth Marie, Kenneth Carlisle IV, Ethan Michael, Conner James & Chandler Isaac.



25 great-grandchildren, Kennedy Amaris, Autumn Marie, Brady Carl, Madison Alyce, Emma Riley, Campbell Marie, Samantha Anne, Payton Joseph, Makenna Ann, Emery Kayann, Elizabeth May, Landon Parker, Hudson Daniel, Alexander Joel, Oakley Carl, Baya Hope, Creighton Jacob, Ivan Michael, Paisley Ann, Theodore Maxwell, Oaklynn Grace, Brylee Faith, Oliver Joseph, Eliott William & Colin Wells.



Also 1 special niece, Deborah Ann "Debbie" (Jim) Dankworth and great-nephew, Jimmy Noffsinger III & great-niece, Jamie (Noffinger) Hylton.



Jim graduated in 1951 from Milton Union High School in W. Milton, Ohio. He worked at NCR and General Motors and retired after 44 years, in 1995. Jim served in the US Navy.



He enjoyed boating & loved playing cards - especially "Jim wins".



A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Parish (6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449) with Fr. Ron Combs, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



To share a memory of Jim or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

