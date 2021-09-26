dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fullenkamp, Lanny

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FULLENKAMP, Lanny Eugene Albert

Passed peacefully from this life, at home on September 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis, and five of his six children: Christina (Jeff) Wiley, Scott (Belinda) Fullenkamp, Joe (Deanna) Grimes, Michelle (Troy) Hickman, and Deadra (Grant) Samm. His legacy will live on in his 13 grandchildren: Emily, Jonathan, Makayla, Liliana, Alex,

Dominic, Justin, Megan, Jordan, Tyler, Olivia, Gabrielle, and Giavanna; and his 11 great-grandchildren: Miles, Lukas, Greyson, Madalyn, Lillyan, Jacob, Ethen, Averie, Austen, Malakai, and Kameron. He is also survived by his brothers: Lynn, Luke, Albert, Jr., and Johnny. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Kathleen, his daughter, Beth, and great-granddaughter, Isabelle. He was born at Mary

Margaret Hospital in Batesville and lived his life in Indiana

until he married Phyllis in 1977 and moved to Ohio. He lived his life with a penchant for fast cars and hot blondes, both of which came to realization. His passing leaves those who loved him with a void that can only begin to be filled with a piece of his favorite strawberry pie from Frisch's. All are welcome to celebrate Lanny's life at Newcomer Funeral Home on Monday, September 27, 2021, visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the National Kidney Foundation or the

American Diabetes Association.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
CLARK, Theodore
2
BRICKER, Victoria
3
BONNETT, Mary
4
BOSTON, Carmela
5
BROWN, Shron
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top