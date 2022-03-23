FULLER, Leona Jean



Leona Jean Fuller, age 86, of rural New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born March 17, 1936, to the late Raymond and Chella Fuller. Leona was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Clark County. For over 35 years she served in



secretarial roles at Chrysler Airtemp in Dayton, Ohio. She was a faithful follower of Christ and an active member of the First Baptist Church of New Carlisle. Not only did Leona find great delight in serving her local church, but she loved supporting and praying for various ministries impacting the world. She is survived by her brother Kenneth (Linda) Fuller of Springfield, OH, her sister Marlene (Don) Dillavou of Springboro, OH, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in New Carlisle on Friday, March 25, 2022. The address is: 8870 W. State Route 571, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Casstown Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of New Carlisle in Leona's name or to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



