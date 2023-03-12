Fuller, Teresa Ann



FULLER, Teresa Ann, 85, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. Teresa was born November 5, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of James A. and Helen E. (Jung) Walsh. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in 1955 and longtime and active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She retired from the Springfield Chamber of Commerce after over 35 years. Her favorite times were spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed golfing, playing cards and gardening. In her short time as a resident at Oakwood Village, she met many new friends and appreciated the staff and the care they provided. Survivors include four children, David (Paige) Fuller, Jo Ann (Ken) Sillaman, Brenda (Steve) Murphy and Beth (Kendall) Beall; nine grandchildren, Joseph J. Fuller, II, Courtney Letton, Hallie Shiffert, Ashley McElfresh, Amanda Sillaman, Alex Zustra, John Zustra, Jackie Adams and Will Murphy; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Don Walsh; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 2021; a daughter, Kay Zustra; four brothers; and 2 sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

