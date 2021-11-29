FULLING, Phyllis Ann



Phyllis Ann Fulling, 81, of London, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at The Madison Senior Living Community, London.



Phyllis was born May 29, 1940, in Princeton, Indiana, the daughter of Alvin and Irma (Buchanan) Reed. She graduated from Princeton High School. She also had been employed by Camelot Music for 20 years. Phyllis is survived by her sons:



Michael Lane (Carol Sue) Fulling of London; Curtis Daniel (Connie) Fulling of Elyria, Ohio; grandsons: Cameron (Kitti) Fulling; Collin Fulling; great-grandson: Lucas Fulling. She has been preceded in death by her parents; husband: James



Edward Fulling; son: Richard Allen Fulling. A memorial service is pending with the Lynch Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 E. High St, London. Online condolences may be sent to www.lynchfamilyfuneralhome.com.

