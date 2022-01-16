FULTON, Jonathan P. "Jon"



Jonathan "Jon" P. Fulton, age 41, formerly of Oakwood passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Jon was born in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1980 to



William R. and Jan K. Fulton. He graduated from Bellevue H.S. in 1998 and received his B.S. from The Ohio State



University in Financial Management in 2003. Jon worked as a professional sales representative at Alcon Labs from 2015 until the present. He was known to his customers as "Alcon Jon," and to his colleagues as "Buddy" (from the movie Elf) because he always had a smile and brought cheer to everyone. Jon was a member and parishioner of St. Albert's the Great Church. He was an active member of the Oakwood Community and enjoyed with a passion coaching the Oakwood Jill's Basketball team that his daughter played on from 2017 to 2021. Jon was a devoted family man who so loved his wife and children. World's greatest dad is an understatement. He was a genuine friend and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He loved his family, his friends, God, a good game of competition, his work, a nice meal, watching his children play sports, playing golf and watching Ohio State football. He is preceded in death by his father William R. Fulton. He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 15 years, Valentina P. Vazquez-Fulton; son, Alexander J. Fulton; daughters, Sasha P. Fulton and Annabella "Bella" R. Fulton; mother, Jan K. Fulton; sister, Heather E. Stanek and her husband, Duane Stanek; and numerous nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins; pets, Coco and Celestia; and his close neighborhood friends on the triangle that became our second family. A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. The family invites everyone to wear their Ohio State spirit wear in honor of Jon's love for the Buckeyes. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on



Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Albert's the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 with Father Chris officiating. The family would like to express our thanks to the nurses and providers at the Critical Care Unit at Kettering Hospital and to the incredible outpouring of support from Alcon Labs, Myriad Genetics, the Oakwood Community, and family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made to the Jon Fulton Memorial Fund that will go towards supporting his children's education and future at https://givebutter.com/LQ3Kqz. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com