FULTON, Judith

FULTON (Emerick),



Judith Ann



81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on



Monday morning, January 10, 2022. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, on November 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Stouffer) Emerick. Judy enjoyed playing cards, collecting Beanie Babies, watching soap operas, camping, fishing, and loving on puppies. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Ken Fulton; sons, Douglas F. Fulton and Donald J. (Cheryl) Fulton; grandchildren, Sydney M. Fulton, Jessica A. Fulton and



Summer N. Blanton; and great-grandson, Keegan L. Blanton. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Daniel Fulton; and sisters, Linda Micus and Suzie Emerick. Judy's funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial service will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



