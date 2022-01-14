FULTON, Judith

FULTON (Emerick),
Judith Ann
81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on
Monday morning, January 10, 2022. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, on November 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Stouffer) Emerick. Judy enjoyed playing cards, collecting Beanie Babies, watching soap operas, camping, fishing, and loving on puppies. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Ken Fulton; sons, Douglas F. Fulton and Donald J. (Cheryl) Fulton; grandchildren, Sydney M. Fulton, Jessica A. Fulton and
Summer N. Blanton; and great-grandson, Keegan L. Blanton. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Daniel Fulton; and sisters, Linda Micus and Suzie Emerick. Judy's funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE
FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial service will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral