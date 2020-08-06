FUNDERBURG, Harry Melvin "Mel" 95, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born October 27, 1924, in Miami County, the son of the late Harry & Myrtle Funderburg. He retired from Amerigas and his lawnmower repair business. Mel was a WWII Army veteran and received a Purple Heart. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wilda Funderburg (Biser); children, Linda (John) Christensen, Chris (Sandy) Funderburg; grandchildren, Janet Funderburg, Cindy (Marc) Sharpnack; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Nolan, Noah & Nia; brother, Phil (Sondi) Funderburg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Fae Allender & brothers & sisters-in-law. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com



