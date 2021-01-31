GABBARD,



Earl and Carolyn



Earl and Carolyn Gabbard of Hamilton went to continue their journey together in the presence of the Lord. Earl, age 87 passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Born December 14, 1933, he was the son of the late Pinia and Robert Gabbard. Carolyn, age 91 passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Born September 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Lillian and Kenneth Jackson. They are preceded in death by their parents; son, David Gabbard; sisters, Geneva Perry and Oakley Wardlow; brother, John Baker. Earl and Carolyn are survived by their daughter, Linda (Mark) Arnold; grandchildren, Christopher Arnold, Miranda (Mike) Philpot, Benjamin Gabbard, Cory Gabbard; great-grandchildren, Addison, Brody, Colton and Holly Philpot; sister, Martha DeiTos of Bedford, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. Earl served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He retired from Champion International Paper Co. after 39 years. Carolyn was employed by Champion International Paper Co. for several years before becoming a homemaker. Both were active members of the First Baptist Church Hamilton. Donations may be made in their memory to First Baptist Church Audio Department. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, February 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., where services will begin at 7:00pm. Flowers will be sent to the church. Condolences may be offered at



www.avancefuneralhome.com