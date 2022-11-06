GABBARD, Harold



"Gabby"



Harold Gabbard, "Gabby", age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away at the Laurels of Huber Heights on October 29, 2022, while in the care of Suncrest Hospice. Born in McKee, KY, he is preceded in death by parents Vivian Hayes and Clifford Gabbard; step-father John Hayes; and sisters Virginia and Delores. Harold and his 3 sisters were raised in Dayton, solely by their hard-working, dedicated and loving mother. Harold's first job at age 15 was at a hardware store in Drexel, and he retired from Rexel Electrical Supply. During his career, his love of driving involved cargo vans, dump trucks, semi's, and box trucks. He was also employed at McCalls/Dayton Press where he often worked alongside his future mother-in-law, Virginia. As an avid and knowledgeable fan of auto racing and the NFL, he was a virtual sports almanac. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary (Creamer), their wonderful children and spouses: Teresa (Steve) McNeal, Sharon (Steven) Blankenship, Anita (Butch) Settles, and John (Jennifer) Gabbard; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Mildred Lawson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care and attention Harold received at the Laurels, and the friends he made among many of their caring employees and patients. Special mention goes to Angela, Tiffany, Lala, Dannie, Kim, Anita, Jackie, Dawn, Sean, Marcus and Cathy; all who cared so lovingly for him. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville, OH. To share a memory of Harold or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com