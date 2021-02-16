GABBARD, Juanita

GABBARD (Sergent),



Juanita Ruth



Age 90, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Chester Sergent and Flora (Proffitt)



Bryant on November 25, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Waddell, Barbara (Larry) Webb; and her son, Rick (Julie) Waddell; a very special loving grandson, Clint Grubb; step-daughter, Sandy King; and niece, Juanita Combs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters. She was a seamstress at Baron Lee in Cincinnati for 11 years, worked at Premier Seat/International Crown for 13 years and retired in 2005 from Mercy Hospital after 25 years of service. She was always so very thankful for the love, caring and support she received from her family and loved ones. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Nooanan.com.

