GABBARD, Mary P.



(1938 -2023) age 84, of Hanover Township, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, with her husband of 65 years, Gordon Gabbard by her side. She is the daughter of the late John and Marcella Corso. She is the beloved mother of Michael (Tina) Gabbard and Teresa Briscoe (Charles Floyd); loving grandmother to Sasha (Andrew) Vargas, Stephenie Richardson (TscheTan Esser), and Matthew Gabbard; loving great-grandmother to Ivy Vargas. Mary was a dear sister to Mick (Sandy) Corso, Jack (Marge) Corso, Pat Brindle, Judy Riegler, Colleen Witter, and Pam (Benny) Niehoff; and sister-in-law Jeanett Farmer. She was preceded in death by her siblings Morry Corso and Kay Alexander and brothers-in-law Don Brindle, Bill Riegler, Joe Witter, and Jim Alexander. No funeral services are immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones when a memorial service is planned. Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hospice of Hamilton. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com