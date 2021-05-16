dayton-daily-news logo
GABBARD, Nelson

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GABBARD, Nelson J.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 97, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Family will greet friends 10:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, May 18, at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.</font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services</p>

<p>81 North Main St</p>

<p>Centerville, OH</p>

<p>45459</p>

<p>https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

