Obituaries
Troy Gabbard, age 61, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1961, in Oneida, KY, the son of the late Harrison and Wonda (nee Hensley) Gabbard. Troy worked for a refinery in Texas as a supervisor for the rail line and was currently working for Festo Corp. He is survived by his wife Cathy Gabbard; one brother Michael Gabbard; one nephew Mikey Gabbard; two great-nephews Quinton Gabbard and Marshall Gabbard; one great-niece Meadow Gabbard. He also leaves behind many other family members and close friends. Troy was also preceded in death by his brother Russell Gabbard. Visitation will be on Monday, February 6, 2023. at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 11:00AM until the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

