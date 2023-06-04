GADD, Jason "Wiener"



Age 48 of Hamilton, passed from us May 28, 2023, at his residence surrounded by those who loved him. Jason was born July 12, 1974, in Hamilton, OH. Son of Stephen and Deborah (Lainhart) Moell. Jason graduated from Hamilton High School in 1992 and was a Captain, catcher and leader of the "Big Blue" baseball team. At the start of his junior year in High School, Jason met his soul mate, Amy Holzinger. They later married on October 10, 1998. From this union came the light of their lives, daughter Layla "Bean".



Jason loved playing sports, hunting, fishing, and his true passion, GOLF! The golf course became his livelihood for more than 25 years. As the Golf Course Superintendent, Hidden Valley Lake Golf Club in Indiana became Jason's second home. The support Jason and his family have received this past year from his friends HVLGC is a true testament that they are family, not co-workers.



Jason was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marguerite "Granny" Lainhart; mother, Deborah (Lainhart) Moell; sister-in-law, Tara Holzinger, and many other beloved family members.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Amy (Holzinger) Gadd; beloved daughter, Layla Gadd; faithful companion, dog, Bach; father, Steve Moell; brother, Benjamin Gadd; grandmother, Lois Koehler; sister Misty (Lainhart) Ward; in- laws Judy, Ken and Scott Holzinger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and countless friends.



The family would like to thank so many for their love and support during Jason's battle against cancer this past year. Your friendship, care and love have meant so much through this time.



Jason was a Man's man. A man of few words, hardworking, loyal, persistent, and content. He was selfless in all he did and proud of where he came from. He loved his family, city, job, and his countless friends.



Wiener, we will all cherish our times together. You have fought the good fight. Rest in Peace our friend and we'll see you on the 19th hole!



Celebration of Jason's Life on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4 p.m.  10 p.m. at Grandfather's Barn, 6901 Stilwell  Beckett Rd., Oxford, OH 45056.



Condolences may be offered at



www.avancefuneralhome.com



In leu of flowers donations can be made to: St.Jude's Children's Hospital @ forstjude.org or Wee One Foundation @ weeone.org

