dayton-daily-news logo
X

GAINES, Myra

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GAINES (Loritts), Myra L.

Of Dayton, OH, was called home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45417, Pastor Jimmy Mann officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends on Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition, cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top