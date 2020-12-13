GALL, Mary Ellen



Age 73, a longtime resident of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born October 22, 1947, in Buffalo, NY, to the late John and Florence Gall. Mary Ellen was a person of tiny stature and wry wit. She was devoted to her pet cats and was a generous gift giver. Mary Ellen followed her own inclinations for arrival times, and her late



arrivals were a part of family lore. She was an unapologetic consumer of chocolate, cigarettes, and coffee. Mary Ellen was a loving and beloved family member and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her sisiter, Judith Luhn. Mary Ellen is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Garrett and Kathleen Gall; numerous nieces, nephews, and life-long friend, Patricia Keller. The family extends a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care. A Catholic service will be held for the family and close friends at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:00am, with a livestream of the service available to watch via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420, or St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W Apple St, Dayton, OH 45402. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

