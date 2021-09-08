GALLAGHER,



James Miller



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away on September 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.



Born June 22, 1935, to Edward and Helen (Miller) Gallagher in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the youngest of three children. Brother Eddie, Jr., and is survived by his loving sister Beverly (Baker).



His family moved to Kettering, Ohio, in 1949 and he graduated from Fairmont High School in 1953. In his senior year at Fairmont he met and started to date his future wife, Nancy Kuhbander.



Jim was a proud graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1957. He and Nancy were married in the Naval Academy Chapel on June 8, 1957. He was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force and served with honor at Wright-Patterson AFB, in Dayton.



His Air Force career introduced him to his lifetime profession—program/project management. He spent over 25 years working on major Air Force missile and airplane programs. From 1986 – 1995 he had a second career at Wright State University in executive development.



In addition to his career, Jim became a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and served on their International Board of Directors, ultimately designated as a Fellow. He served as a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Dayton, Criterion Club of Dayton, and Dayton Council of World Affairs.



Jim had a love for his friends, playing tennis, world travel - especially to Ireland and San Diego. Jim was a lifelong learner earning his MBA at University of Dayton and staying active in teaching and taking coursework.



The loves of his life were his family-wife Nancy, his children and five grandchildren. He also had a special relationship with his Miniature Schnauzer "grand-dog", Libby.



He is survived by his wife Nancy and his children Tim (Patti) of Carlsbad, California, and Mary Ankenbauer (Jerry) of Centerville, Ohio, as well as grandchildren Anna, Jerry, Tim, Aaron and Bryce.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 5PM to 7PM at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 FAR HILLS AVENUE, DAYTON, OHIO 45429. The funeral Mass will take place Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:30AM at INCARNATION CHURCH, 55 WILLIAMSBURG LANE, DAYTON, OHIO 45459.

