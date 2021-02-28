GALLIGER, Gerald "Jerry"



Age 85 of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Brookdale Bowling Green. He was born September 3, 1935, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the son of Forrest "Tug" Galliger and Louise Hamma Galliger. Jerry married Scarlett VanFossen of Pennsville, Ohio, on January 25, 1964, in Xenia, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brothers Joe (Sally) Galliger, Nicholas (Jean) Galliger, Thomas Galliger and Patrick Galliger. Survived by son Sean Galliger (Laura), grandchildren Emily McNamara (Duncan), Zachary Galliger and Matthew Galliger. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Aoife McNamara, his aunt, Gloria Hamma Pitstick and sister-in-law Altha Galliger. Along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be especially missed by his fishing and deer watching buddy, his cousin Pat Campana. He was a



member of St. Brigid Church in Xenia. He was a graduate of Notre Dame University in 1958 and Xenia High School in 1954. He served our country in the United States Air Force and was the recipient of the American Spirit Medal. He was proprietor of Galliger Insurance Agency. He enjoyed fishing, antiquing, deer watching and enjoying time with his family. Mass of Christian burial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 1730 S Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614, https://www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.



