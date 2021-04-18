GALLIHAR,



Ronald Eugene



Ronald Eugene Gallihar, age 78 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born May 7, 1942, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the son of Arnold and Mae Gallihar.



Ronny was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church of Christ since 1977. He co-owned and founded Imperial Auto



Repair in 1968 with his best friend and brother-in-law, Lewis Hickey. He loved working on classic cars and competing in car shows. Ronny was a hard worker who always provided for his family. He was always there to give advice or just to listen. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and kind nature. Ronny was a loving husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Everett Gallihar; sisters, Louise Burns and Wilma Hall and brothers-in-law, Lewis Hickey, Tom Hickey and Earl Burns. Ronny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn; son, Darren Gallihar; sisters-in-law, Judy Hickey and Bernice Hickey and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Church of Christ (5051 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45440, 937-434-8481) on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour



prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Please visit



www.Newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Ronny with the family.

