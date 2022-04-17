GALT, Mary Ann



Age 93 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born March 16, 1928, in Dayton, to the late John and Anna Pytel. Mary Ann was one of the most



loving, kind, devoted, compassionate and hard-working mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She could play a competitive game of softball (don't get in her way when she is the catcher), basketball and volleyball. She made the best pancake



letters for her grandchildren. She loved her trips to Myrtle Beach with her family and was the best sand castle builder and wave jumper around. All her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids had their special and unique bond with her that they will forever hold in their hearts. Mary Ann will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. In addition to her



parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Galt; son, Michael Galt; grandson, Shane Galt; former daughter-in-law, Janet Galt; siblings, Jessie, Stanley, Helen, Jenny, John, Irene, Wilbur, Bernice and Martha. Mary Ann will be missed by her three daughters, Kathleen Galt, Nancy Hankey and Patty (Jeff) Billett; grandchildren, Aisha, Alysia, Alana, Elizabeth, Peyton, Jessica, Megan, Robbie, Haley,



Zachary and Adam; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Julian, Lily and Luna; former sons-in-law Bob Hankey and Joseph Theis; former daughters-in-law, Vera Lynn and Connie Cook, brother, Leonard (Mimi) Pytel; many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gamblers Anonymous. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00pm-1:00pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where a Memorial Service will begin at 1:00pm.

