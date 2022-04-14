GAMBRELL, Carol Anne



61, of Hamilton passed away on April 6, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton following a five year battle with breast cancer. Born August 14, 1960, she was the daughter of the late George and Frances (Amiot) Kirby.



Carol was a 1978 graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School. On May 20, 1983, she married Michael Gambrell at St. Veronica Catholic Church, where she remained a devout member throughout her life. She is survived by her husband, Michael; their children, Scott (Kayla) Gambrell, Stephanie (Wesley) Mclntosh, Jeffrey (Heather) Gambrell; her seven grandchildren, Benton, Waylon, Calianne, Josephine, Jenson, Wyatt, and Tobias, with another on the way; her siblings, Steve (Sue) Kirby, Dave (Cindy) Kirby, Larry Kirby, and Jan (Ron) Hazenfield. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 NOON. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 West Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

