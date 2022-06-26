GANTNER, Leonard Price



Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He graduated from Stivers High School in 1953 and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. He served, honorably, in The United States Marine Corp, and retired from Sears in 1990. He enjoyed long walks around the neighborhood, The Cincinnati Bengals, The Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State University Buckeyes! He loved golf, was a member of the USGA, and spent many a day at Kittyhawk, Community and Madden Golf Courses. His passion was his family and he loved getting the family together, especially to watch Ohio State Football! He was also a volunteer, alongside his wife, at the Schuster Center for several years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthusia (Strange) and John R. Gantner; a sister, Hattie Gantner; brothers, Robert Gantner, David E. Gantner, Luther Gantner, step-brother, John R. Gantner, Jr.; father-in-law, Ernest Leveridge; mother-in-law, Ethel Leveridge;



brothers-in-law, Ernest F Leveridge Jr., Archie Leveridge;



sisters-in-law, Joan Gantner, Sandra Gantner, Lena Gantner, Judith Leveridge. He is survived by his wife Dorothy L. of 63 years; son, Gregory S. Gantner of Columbus; daughter, Sandee L. Treptow and her husband, Jay of Sammamish, WA.; brother Arthur (Saundra) of Brookville; sister-in law, Patricia Gantner of Metairie, LA and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

