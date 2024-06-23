Garcia, Charlene

Garcia (Doane), Charlene F.



Charlene Garcia, 83, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2024 at her home in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born March 20, 1941 to Goalie and Sadie Doane in Grant County, Kentucky. She graduated from Grant County High School in 1959. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Marvin and Norman Doane.



Charlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and lover of Jesus. She loved baking and decorating for Christmas with her children and grandchildren. Picking blackberries and baking cobblers were some things she loved. She was always ready to get up and go, especially if it involved shopping.



Charlene is survived by her husband, Rick Garcia Sr., her children Michael (Tami) Wolfe, Jo Shannon (Philip) Hinson, grandchildren Jordan (Shields) Wolfe, Taylor (Shields)Wolfe, Ashleigh Leeper (Bobby), Jackson Wolfe, Jada Surber (Christian), Caleb Hinson, Hannah Hinson, Logan Hinson, Tori Hinson, and great grandchildren Ryleigh Forrester, and Jemma Wayman.



Funeral services will be on June 27, 2024 at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m.. Final resting place will be in Springboro Cemetery.



Condolences or memories may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



