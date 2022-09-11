GARDNER, Nellie

GARDNER (Washburn),



Nellie



Nellie Washburn Gardner passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, at the age of 99. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend.



Nellie was born on August 15, 1923, in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1941. She had a distinguished 30-year career as a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB, and later worked as an Optometrist Assistant. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Nellie excelled in her role as a mother who raised two boys on her own.



In 1981, Nellie married Douglas Gardner, Sr. and the two enjoyed over 30 wonderful years together. In retirement, Nellie found happiness with her family, church and a love of cooking.



Nellie is predeceased by her parents, Lester Washburn and Inez Oliver, siblings Francine, Shirley and Don, her beloved husband Douglas and son Darryl. She is survived by her son Tracey Lee (Jill), stepchildren Douglas Gardner, Jr. (Kasi) and Denise Gardner, and her granddaughter Lindsey Witzel (Scott). Other surviving relatives include niece Kelli Howard, nephew Brett Washburn (Anita), cousin Wendy Ford (Eddie) and their children, along with numerous other in-laws and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at Jackson, Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield on August 17th at 11:00 am. Her family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Nellie will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery beside her husband at a later date. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



