X

GARDNER, Scotty

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GARDNER, Scotty

Scotty Gardner, age 91 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1929, in Hamilton, the son of the late Cecil and Edna (nee Scott) Gardner. Scotty was a veteran of the United States Army serving

in the Korean War. He is

survived by three children

Scott Gardner, Peter (Judy) Gardner, and Robert Gardner; five grandchildren Christian (Hannah) Gardner, Brayden Gardner, Alex Gardner, Michael (Melissa) Gardner, and Liesl (Paul) Neyer; eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings Raymond Gardner, Kenneth Gardner, Wanda Yarnell, Audeen Gardner, Richard Gardner, Rita Miller, Robert Gardner, and Thelma Heartz. Visitation will be on Monday, February 8, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor JK Warrick

officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.