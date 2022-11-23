GARMAN, Clarice L.



"Susie"



Age 89 of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Northwood Nursing Facility on Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born the daughter of Clarence J. and Alice (Headberg) Schneider on March 9, 1933, in Herington, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her parents; significant other Ronald Sexton; twin brother Clarence Leroy Schneider. Clarice is survived by her 7 children Joseph L. Garman of Kansas, Vanessa L. Garman of Springfield, Greg A. (Debbie) Garman of Springfield, Lisa M. (Rick) Graham of Texas, Gary L. Garman of Kansas, Robin D. (Charlene) Garman of Kansas, and Hope D. (Steve) Gee of Columbus; sister Delores Granzow of Kansas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Per her wishes, there will be no formal service. There will be a family gathering in the Spring for a Celebration of Life. The family would like to express a special thanks for the help and care given to their mother by the Northwood Nursing Facility staff, and Vitas Hospice. Clarice will be greatly missed by all of those who loved and knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Online condolences may be left at



