GARRETT, Barbara

GARRETT (Miller),



Barbara Ann



May 10, 1934



April 16, 2022





Born in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents,Albert and Ruth Miller; son, Thomas A. Garrett and husband, Rev. Ed Garrett of 53 years. Also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harold and Shorty; 4 sisters, Gladys,Donna, Nita and Phyllis. She dearly loved her friends,Bonnie Stafford and Bev Eversole and Thelma. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Powell, Patricia (Michael) Magill and Joyce (James) Jones; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandkids and 10 great-great-grandkids. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert (Donna) Garrett and sisters-in-law, Irene (Bob), Kathleen (Don) and Marlene; and Jimmy Rupard whom she loved as a son; and a host of nieces and nephews. Barbara was a dedicated Christian who was a gifted pianist, organist and singer songwriter in the church most of her life. She worked 11 years at the Philadelphia Child Development Center as their cook and several other Daycares throughout her career. She loved Jesus, family and her church family.Barbara was dearly loved for her compassionate and giving heart. To the two Pastors Cecil Wright and Dave Renfro who are also officiating she loved and respected both. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). She will be laid to rest following the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens.