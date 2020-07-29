GARRETT, Gladys

GARRETT (Cook), Gladys Gladys Shirley (Cook) Garrett, age 100, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Maineville, OH. She was the first of 4 children born to Elbert C. and Nancy Lou (Pennington) Cook on June 3, 1920, in Hamilton, OH. She attended schools in Shandon, OH, and Hamilton, OH. She married David A. Garrett on October 7, 1939, in Newport, KY. They were married 73 years living in Hamilton, OH, and Liberty Township, for most of their marriage. Their four children include: Diane (Melvin P.) Ruder of Hamilton; Neil (Maureen) Garrett of Birmingham, AL; Lowell (Marianna) Garrett of North Bend; and the late Faith (Ronald) Johnson of Gansevoort, NY. Their grandchildren include: Christie Ruder (John) Bautch of Nashville, TN, Shawn Ruder Roach (Tom) Schlager of West Chester, OH, Kirk Ruder (Jenny McConnehea) of Madison Township, OH, Heather Ruder (Gregg) Ayers of Springfield, OH, Eric Ruder (Sheila Hilley) of Preble County, OH, Marta Garrett of Birmingham, AL, David (Colleen) Garrett of Cary, NC, Joseph Garrett of West Chester, OH, Martha Garrett (Brent) Walker of Hyde Park, OH, Shannon Johnson (Don) Ingraham of Hannacroix, NY, and Brian (Christina) Johnson of Lakeland, NY. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and her beloved son-in-law, Ronnie Johnson of Gansevoort, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, their daughter Faith, her parents and her siblings, Paul Cook, Joseph Cook, and Margery Cook Murphy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Garrett was a homemaker, a wife, a mother and a strong Christian. She was a published poet, a self-taught musician, and an accomplished quilter and seamstress. She worked at J.C. Penney's for 13 years while her children were in college. She served as a Brownie leader and Girl Scout Leader. She and her husband were long-time members of the Monroe UMC. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Homes, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45044 on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10 AM until time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Otterbein Benevolent Care Fund, Otterbein Homes, 580 N. St. Rt. 741, Lebanon, OH 45036 or the Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, OH 45050.

