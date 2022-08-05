GARRETT, Hughie



Age 80, of Belleview, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. He was born May 7, 1942, in Manchester, Kentucky, the son of the late Virgil Garrett and Rachel (nee Sawyers) Garrett. Mr. Garrett worked as a mechanic for Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company for many years. He is survived by his devoted wife Retha Garrett; beloved father of Sandra (Gary) Roosa, Curtis (Cindy) Garrett, Melissa (Randy) Johnson, Hughie L. Garrett, and the late Donald Ray Garrett; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; three brothers Donald Garrett, Millard Garrett, and Henry (Kendra) Garrett; and one sister Peggy (Russell) Adams. Visitation will be Monday August 8, 2022 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the funeral home at 10:00AM with Pastor David Longworth and Pastor Russell Adams, officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

