GARRETT, James Wilson "Jimmy" Age 83, of Springfield, Ohio, fell asleep in death Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Jane (George) Bagley, Audrey Garrett, Michelle Murray, Fonda Garrett, Cynthia (Lamar) Ford. Walk-through calling hours 10 am-12 noon, Friday, September 18, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. A Zoom Memorial service will follow at 12 noon. Zoom ID#: 3662485833/password: 446098

