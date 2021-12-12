GARRETT, Janet Louise



Janet Louise Garrett, age 76 of Riverside, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was born October 30, 1945, in Bays, Kentucky, to the late Eugene and Mabel



Stevens. Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She worked as a nurse and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton. She attended Northridge Assembly of God-Light of Hope Church. Janet always had a smile on her face, a twinkle in her eye, and never met a stranger. She gave generously to everyone she met. Janet's world revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite holiday was



Christmas, and she will be dearly remembered and missed,



especially during this time of the year. In addition to her



parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; and grandson, James David Garrett, II. Janet will be missed by her loving children, Marcia Garrett and James (Michelle)



Garrett; grandchildren, Jessica "Jessie" Garrett and Logan (Lauren) Garrett; great-grandchildren, Holden Garrett and Jocelyn "Josie" Garrett; sister, Joyce "Sissy" (Jerry "Uncle") Norris; sister-in-law, Mable Speakman; aunts, Cleo Kidd and Ruby Stevens; uncle, Don Kidd; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Janet or leave a condolence for her family.

