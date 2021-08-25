GARRETT, Justin C.



Age 37 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday August 20, 2021. He was born December 4, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Gene Betz, Jr. and the late Sherri Garrett. Justin worked as a roofer and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his father Gene Betz, Jr.; step-mother Chrissy Betz; one son Kamryn Garrett; one sister Angel Betz; one brother Gene Patrick Betz; several aunts, uncles, cousins, including his special cousin Tod; two nieces Faith Gracelyn Shearer and Preslee Jean Grosse. Also survived by two special men throughout his life, Richard Clark and Loren Spires. Justin is



also preceded in death by his grandparents Lobeda and Gene Garrett, Bobby Bowling, Gene Betz, Sr. and Pat Betz, aunts Kim Bierman, Toni Robinson, Leslie LaCroix, Wonnie Brooks, and Martha Jenkins and uncles Gary Betz, Darrell Garrett, and Mike Robinson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Linda Banks, officiating. Justin will be laid to rest in Hickory Flat Cemetery at a later date.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com