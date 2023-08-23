Garrety, Charles W.



Charles (Chuck) Garrety, 71, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 17, at Springfield Regional Medical Center after his twelve year battle with kidney disease. Charles was the son of, Willard Garrety and Anna (Bailey) Garrety. He was preceded in death last month by his beloved sister Ellen Elizabeth (Garrety) Svendsen. Charles is survived by cousins, Mike McGee, Anne Sullivan, Jane Thaxton and Tim McGee along with other extended family members and friends. Charles was a longtime resident of Yellow Springs Ohio. He graduated from Greenon High School and Miami University where he received a Degree in Accounting. He worked as an accountant for the Federal Government where he retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Charles was a longtime devout and faithful member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio. A devoted animal lover, he adopted and cared for many stray cats. He was also interested in farmland preservation. Charles will be remembered for his kindness and gentle personality. He will be missed in the hearts of those who knew him. Visitation will be on August 25,2023 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St Paul's Catholic Church in Yellow Springs Ohio followed with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting: http://www.jacksonlytle.com





