GARRISON, Juanita Ruth



Age 91, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Juanita will be joining her beloved husband of 64 years, Gene.



Juanita is survived by her son, Geof (Kathy); daughters Layne, Nancy (Arnie), Gayle (Bob); grandchildren Brian (Kim), Beth (Mike), Kristen, Annette (John), Bryan (Amy), Peter, Matthew and Emily; great-grandchildren Sierra, Graham, and



Christiana. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Barbara, daughter Dianna and daughter-in-law Donna and their families.



She'll be greatly missed by Patches, her beloved cat.



Preceded in death by her son-in-law Chris, nephew Chris, great-grandson Kameron.



Juanita was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed traveling, quilting, playing cards and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.



A private family visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24 at 1 PM with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.



Friends & family are welcome to attend the 1 PM virtual visitation and funeral service, and condolences may be left at www.schlientzandmoore.com.



Memorial contributions may be made in Juanita's memory to Hospice of Dayton.

