GARTH, Douglas

Of Dayton, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born June 9, 1933, in Lexington, KY. He was a graduate of Lexington Dunbar H.S. and attended KY State Univ. He retired at the Univ. of KY as a Building Engineer in 1978. DK was preceded in death by father, Douglas D. Garth; mother, Lucy Garth (James) Parker. He is survived by (2) sons, Douglas (Nancy) Garth, Jr., and Dwight (Linda deceased) Garth; daughter, Wilma (Joseph) Owmby; and special friend, Barbara Rutledge of many years. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at W. Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at


