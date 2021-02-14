X

GARTHWAIT, Johanna

GARTHWAIT, Johanna S.

77, of Northridge, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born to Clay & Bessie Garthwait on Feb. 1, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. Johanna fought all of her battles with courage, strength, faith and optimism. She was a woman of strong faith that loved her family.

Preceded in death by her

parents and her long time

companion, Frank Gadd. Survived by her daughter, Dawn McKinley (Todd); 3 grandchildren, Kristopher, Katlynn & Kyle; brothers, Bruce Garthwait (Debbie) & Clay Garthwait; niece, Lanette Simpson; nephew, Kevin Garthwait; many other

relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will

receive friends Thursday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

