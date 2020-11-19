GATES, THEODORE

GATES, Jr., Theodore



Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord November 14, 2020. Walk through visitation 10-10:45 A.M., Friday, November 20, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family thanks the many that have offered condolences and words of comfort, your kindness is appreciated.



